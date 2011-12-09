Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
OSLO Dec 9 Renewable Energy Corporation
* Hafslund has sold 69.89 million shares in Renewable Energy Corporation, representing approx 7.01 percent of the outstanding shares.
* The shares were sold at a price of NOK 3.40 per share.
* The transaction will result in a loss of around NOK 129 million to be booked in the fourth quarter.
* Following completion of the sale, Hafslund will hold 19.1 million REC shares (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
