OSLO, July 4 Norwegian solar equipment maker
Renewable Energy Corp (REC) has changed the terms in
its offer to shareholders after bondholders blocked its previous
offer, the firm said on Wednesday.
"This proposal replaces the previously proposed private
placement, convertible bond refinancing and subsequent
offering," REC said.
It has raised 1.3 million Norwegian crowns ($217.97
million), in a private placement of 866,666,667 new shares at a
subscription price of 1.50 crowns per share, and in addition
made a subsequent offering with gross proceeds of up to 375
million crowns.
($1 = 5.9642 Norwegian crowns)
