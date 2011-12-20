UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Dec 20 Renewable Energy Corporation ASA
* In 2006-2008 REC entered into a number of long term take-or pay wafer sales contracts and most of the contracts were supported by bank guarantees.
* REC has now accepted to terminate one of these contracts and will receive a cash compensation of approximately NOK 170 million in addition to certain deliveries of wafers going forward.
* Approximately NOK 160 million of the income from this cancellation is expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter 2011, and the cash amount will be received in the first quarter 2012.
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Power supply has been restored within hours of an outage in southwestern Iran that hit crude oil production by 700,000 barrels on Saturday, and efforts are underway to compensate for the output drop, a senior oil official said.