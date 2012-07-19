OSLO, July 19 Norwegian solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. reported April-June core earnings above expectations on Thursday and said its markets remain difficult and uncertain.

"(The) overall demand outlook is highly uncertain, but industry analysts are forecasting global solar installations above 30 GW in 2012, up from 27 GW in 2011," said REC, which is in the process of restructuring its finances as it struggles to survive a global silicon glut.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 230 million Norwegian crowns ($37.67 million) excluding one-off items, from 820 million crowns in the same period a year ago, above the mean estimate of a 150 million profit in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 6.1064 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)