OSLO, July 19 Norwegian solar equipment maker
Renewable Energy Corp. reported April-June core
earnings above expectations on Thursday and said its markets
remain difficult and uncertain.
"(The) overall demand outlook is highly uncertain, but
industry analysts are forecasting global solar installations
above 30 GW in 2012, up from 27 GW in 2011," said REC, which is
in the process of restructuring its finances as it struggles to
survive a global silicon glut.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) fell to 230 million Norwegian crowns ($37.67 million)
excluding one-off items, from 820 million crowns in the same
period a year ago, above the mean estimate of a 150 million
profit in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 6.1064 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)