OSLO Jan 4 Norway's Renewable Energy Corporation plans to halve output at its 300 megawatt monocrystalline wafer facility in Glomfjord, Norway in the first quarter, it said on Wednesday, as the industry struggles with overcapacity and price pressures.

Following the production cut, REC expects to produce around 105 MW of multi- and monocrystalline wafers in Norway in the first quarter.

It added that its integrated wafer, cell and module facility in Singapore and the polysilicon facilities in the United States continue to operate at full capacity.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)