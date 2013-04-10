US STOCKS-Wall St slightly up with Yellen speech in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
OSLO, April 10 Norway's Renewable Energy Corp's and Seattle-based Summit Power have sold their North Star solar power plant project in California to First Solar, an American solar firm, the Norwegian company said on Wednesday.
REC did not provide a value for the transaction. The plant could produce up to 60 megawatts of electricity when construction is completed in 2015, it said.
March 3 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Friday it had signed a deal to deliver 70 trams to Zurich's public transport authority at a base price of about 300 million Swiss francs ($297.06 million).
LONDON, March 3 Taxi app Uber lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.