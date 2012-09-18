BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola sees profits growing "mid single digit" in 2017
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
OSLO, Sept 18 Struggling Norwegian solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. has continued to experience a difficult market in the third quarter, as general overcapacity and price decline still dominate the picture.
"We expect a demanding market in the short run and that is what we have seen so far in the third quarter," spokesman Mikkel Toerud told Reuters on Tuesday. "We have seen prices continue to fall."
China-based Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, the world's largest solar panel maker, said on Monday it has slashed production capacity in response to the solar glut, while smaller rival LDK Solar Co said it has held talks with potential investors.
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)