OSLO Feb 13 Norwegian solar firm REC Silicon said global demand in the solar industry is expected to continue to grow in 2015 but warned of soft demand in first quarter as it reported fourth-quarter core earnings broadly in line with forecast on Friday.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $38 million from $27.7 million a year earlier, beating expectations for $37 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and in line with the firm's previous estimate of between $35 and $40 million as announced on Dec. 17. .

On the operating level, the firm made a loss of $1.2 million, mostly on a $3 million impairment charge, missing expectations of $6 million profit.

The firm, which manufactures silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries, said it targets polysilicon production of 19,300 metric tonnes in 2015, up 2.7 percent compared to 2014. It expects production of 5,300 tonnes in first quarter. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)