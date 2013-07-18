BRIEF-Axis Capital comments on impact of UK Ministry of Justice`s reduction of discount rate
* announced estimated impact of recent UK Ministry of Justice`s reduction of discount rate
OSLO, July 18 Norwegian solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. will split the company into a separate solar and silicon divisions, independently listing the two and moving out of Norway, it said on Thursday.
It will downsize its headquarters outside Oslo, basing the solar business in Singapore and the silicon business in the U.S., it added.
Separately, the firm said its second quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 152 million Norwegian crowns ($25.00 million), ahead of analysts forecast for 67 million.
LONDON, March 6 Emerging stocks rose half a percent on Monday, rebounding after two lossmaking sessions as investors absorbed the likelihood of slower China growth and a March interest rate rise in the United States.
BEIJING, March 4 Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill , its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.