OSLO, June 22 Norwegian solar equipment firm
Renewable Energy Corp. (REC) plans to sell 866.7
million new shares for 1.5 crowns each to raise 1.3 billion
crowns ($218.79 million) and will take a further reorganization
charge, it said on Friday.
"The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for a
partial cash redemption of 100 million euros of the company's
outstanding convertible bonds, investments related to sustaining
a leading industry position, strengthening of the balance sheet
and general corporate purposes," REC said.
It added it expects to take an additional charge related to
closing its Herøya 3&4 operations, lowering its earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 750
million in the second quarter.
($1 = 5.9419 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)