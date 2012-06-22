OSLO, June 22 Norwegian solar equipment firm Renewable Energy Corp. (REC) plans to sell 866.7 million new shares for 1.5 crowns each to raise 1.3 billion crowns ($218.79 million) and will take a further reorganization charge, it said on Friday.

"The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for a partial cash redemption of 100 million euros of the company's outstanding convertible bonds, investments related to sustaining a leading industry position, strengthening of the balance sheet and general corporate purposes," REC said.

It added it expects to take an additional charge related to closing its Herøya 3&4 operations, lowering its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 750 million in the second quarter. ($1 = 5.9419 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)