WASHINGTON Dec 15 E-Z-GO, a unit of Textron Inc, is recalling 21,900 TXT golf carts, Cushman shuttle vehicles and Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles because of concerns a displacing ball joint can cause crashes, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

The threaded end of the rack rod ball joint can break and the ball joint can become displaced, causing the driver to lose steering control, the CPSC said in a statement on its website.

The Augusta, Georgia, company knows of 71 reports of the ball joint breaking and 13 of the incidents resulted in the balljoint displacing. There have been no reports of injuries.

The voluntary recall is being carried out in cooperation with E-Z-GO, the statement said.

The vehicles were sold at E-Z-GO and Bad Boy dealers from February 2011 through July 2011 for between $6,650 and $10,650. They were made in the United States. (Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton and Gerald E. McCormick)