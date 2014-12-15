(Adds shares, context)
SYDNEY Dec 15 Australian-listed data storage
company Recall Holdings said it rejected a A$2.2
billion ($1.82 billion) takeover offer from larger United States
rival Iron Mountain Inc, sending its shares to their
highest level since listing.
Georgia, U.S.-based Recall said it rejected a A$7 per share
offer from Boston-based Iron Mountain, saying it was not a big
enough premium given the combined companies would save A$250
million a year. It was only a 9.4 percent premium to the stock's
most recent close, it added.
"The proposal does not reflect the significant and unique
value creation that a combination of these businesses would
generate, including the potential to realise substantial
synergies," Recall said in a statement to the Australian
Securities Exchange on Monday.
Shares of Recall, which was demerged from Australian
logistics giant Brambles Ltd a year ago, leapt as much
as 20 percent and were up A$1.23 at A$7.65 at 0039 GMT, a 70
percent premium to the stock's price when it first traded in
December 2013.
The broader market fell 1 percent on Monday.
Iron Mountain's offer comes as the global document
management industry undergoes significant consolidation. Recall
itself has made six small acquisitions since July, four in the
United States and one each in the United Kingdom and Australia,
totalling some $100 million.
The Sydney-based target held open the possibility it may
recommend a takeover, saying it "would be open to discussions
with Iron Mountain" if it made an offer that reflects "the
significant value creation of the merged companies".
However the current offer price does not include a big
enough premium for securing control of the company, Recall said.
Recall said it had hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
UBS AG to advise on the potential takeover.
An Iron Mountain spokeswoman in Sydney declined to comment.
($1 = 1.2118 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jon Boyle and Stephen
Coates)