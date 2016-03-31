EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it will require data management firm Iron Mountain Inc to divest its records management assets as a condition for acquiring its Australian rival Recall Holdings Ltd.
In a statement, the department said since both companies offer records management services they would divest related assets in 15 U.S. metropolitan areas, including Detroit, San Diego, Atlanta and Seattle in order to proceed with the $2.6 billion acquisition. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander)
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.