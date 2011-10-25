WASHINGTON Oct 25 Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market Inc. is recalling 12-ounce (340-gram) packages of washed bagged spinach after a test showed contamination by listeria monocytogenes, the company said.

The spinach has a use-by date of Oct. 16, Fresh & Easy, a unit of British retailer Tesco Corp. (TSCO.L), said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

The spinach was sold in Fresh & Easy stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona, it said.

A sample test carried out on the FDA's behalf showed one bag of spinach that was positive for listeria monocytogenes, it said. No illnesses have been reported.

An outbreak of listeria food poisoning in cantaloupes from a Colorado farm has killed at least 25 people and sickened scores more.

Listeria is a frequent cause of U.S. recalls in processed meats and cheeses. The elderly, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton)