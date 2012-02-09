Feb 9 About 1.7 million single cup coffee brewers made by Tassimo and another 4 million Tassimo espresso coffee pads were recalled in the United States and Canada on Thursday after reports of people being burned while the products were being used.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there had been more than 140 reports of brewers spraying hot liquid, coffee grinds or tea leaves onto consumers, including 37 reports of second-degree burns. It said that in one case, a 10-year-old Minnesota girl had been hospitalized with second-degree burns on her face and neck.

The manufacturer, BSH Home Appliance Corp of Irvine, California, issued the recall.

The agency said the espresso T discs could become clogged and spray hot liquid and grinds during and after brewing. It said that of 21 reports, four involved second-degree burns.

Kraft Foods Global Inc of Northfield, Illinois, recalled the discs.

The recalls were posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website here. (Reporting By Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Paul Thomasch)