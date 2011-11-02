WASHINGTON Nov 2 Kiddieland Toys Ltd is
recalling about 12,000 Disney-branded tricycles because plastic
figures on the handlebar could cause a serious injury if a
rider falls on them, the Consumer Product Safety Commission
said.
The Scituate, Massachusetts, company's recall of the Disney
Fairies Plastic Racing Trikes follows its pulling of 9,000
Princess Trikes in April, the CPSC said in a statement on its
website.
Plastic fairy figures protrude from the top of the
handlebar and are a laceration hazard if a child falls on them,
the statement said.
The CPSC and Kiddieland have received one report of a
3-year-old Ohio girl who was cut near her right eye.
The Disney Fairies tricycle was produced in China. Disney
Co licensed its brand name to Kiddieland, the statement said.
The tricycles were sold at Target Corp (TGT.N) stores
nationwide from July to December 2009 for about $50.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton and Maureen
Bavdek)
(DIS.N)