April 28 Document and data storage services
company Iron Mountain Inc said it will buy
Australia-listed data protection services provider Recall
Holdings Ltd for about $2.2 billion in cash and stock.
Recall shareholders have the option to receive either 0.1722
Iron Mountain shares or A$8.50 in cash for every share they own.
The total cash consideration cannot exceed A$225 million
($179 million), Iron Mountain said.
Atlanta, Georgia-based Recall rejected an offer of A$7 per
share from Boston-based Iron Mountain in December, saying the
premium was too low.
Iron Mountain said on Tuesday it would establish a secondary
listing on the Australian Securities Exchange once the
transaction is completed.
Shares of the company rose 5.5 percent to $38.25 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Recall shares closed at A$7.62 on Tuesday on the Australian
Stock Exchange. The deal was announced after close of the
Australian market.
Goldman Sachs was the financial adviser and Weil, Gotshal &
Manges LLP and Minter Ellison legal counsels to Iron Mountain.
Bank of America and UBS advised Recall.
($1 = 1.25 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)