Dec 8 Investment manager Commonfund named JPMorgan Chase & Co's executive Catherine Keating as chief executive, effective February 2015.

She succeeds Verne Sedlacek, who has been Commonfund's CEO since 2002.

Keating has two decades of investment management experience at J.P. Morgan, where she most recently headed its investment management Americas team. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)