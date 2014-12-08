BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Investment manager Commonfund named JPMorgan Chase & Co's executive Catherine Keating as chief executive, effective February 2015.
She succeeds Verne Sedlacek, who has been Commonfund's CEO since 2002.
Keating has two decades of investment management experience at J.P. Morgan, where she most recently headed its investment management Americas team. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.