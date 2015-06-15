Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
June 15 Cornerstone Community Bank and SmartBank hired Stefanie Crowe as executive vice president, chief experience & strategy officer, the banks said in a statement.
Crowe's responsibilities will include directing, guiding and facilitating strategic planning process. She will operate out of the Chattanooga market and also lead efforts related to merger integration.
Cornerstone and SmartFinancial Inc are merging their holding companies. The combined entity is projected to have nearly $1 billion in assets, the banks said.
Crowe's 20 years of experience includes private banking, trust and wealth management and cash management. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.
MADRID, April 4 Spanish renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa has started the process of selling the 41 percent stake it still owns in U.S. utility assets operator Atlantica Yield, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.