May 22 Risk management firm Assurant Inc
said on Monday it appointed Colin Kersley as a non-executive
director to the Board of UK Assurant Group Limited, which heads
its European operation.
The New York-based company said Kersley will also chair the
audit, risk and compliance committee.
Kersley, an independent non-executive director at U.K.-based
Leek United Building Society, has held senior roles in the
financial services industry with companies such as HSBC Bank and
most recently served as the CEO of Marks & Spencer Bank.
