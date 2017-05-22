May 22 Risk management firm Assurant Inc said on Monday it appointed Colin Kersley as a non-executive director to the Board of UK Assurant Group Limited, which heads its European operation.

The New York-based company said Kersley will also chair the audit, risk and compliance committee.

Kersley, an independent non-executive director at U.K.-based Leek United Building Society, has held senior roles in the financial services industry with companies such as HSBC Bank and most recently served as the CEO of Marks & Spencer Bank. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)