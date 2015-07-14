BRIEF-Ensign Group buys Nevada assisted living facility
* Ensign Group - acquired operations of desert view senior living, a 100-unit assisted living, memory care facility in Las Vegas subject to long-term lease
July 14 Celgene Corp said it agreed to buy Receptos Inc for about $7.2 billion to expand its pipeline with Receptos' immune-inflammatory bowel drug, Ozanimod.
Celgene will pay $232 in cash for every Receptos share, representing a 12 percent premium to the company's closing price on Tuesday.
Ozanimod is in late-stage trials for inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Mednax announces acquisition of ophthalmology practice in Nevada