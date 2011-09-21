JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 Fallout from the euro zone
debt crisis and U.S. fiscal problems mean developed economies
are more likely to contract than recover in coming months,
economist Nouriel Roubini said on Wednesday.
Roubini, a famed market bear closely followed by Wall Street
because he predicted the U.S. housing meltdown that precipitated
the last global downturn, said emerging economies would feel
pain in the event of a recession in the developed world but
would avoid a full-fledged slump themselves.
"These shocks are going to keep on occurring. Thinking the
problems of the euro zone are going to go away is delusional,"
Roubini told an investment conference in Johannesburg.
"The risk is actually that there is going be deceleration
and the beginning of an economic contraction."
The euro zone debt crisis has spread to French banks, and
countries such as Spain and Italy, which were both too big to
fail and too big to be bailed out, he said.
Policymakers in advanced economies were also running out of
tools to promote stimulus.
Global stocks slipped again on Wednesday as investors
awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting that could
offer further stimulus for the ailing U.S. economy, while more
uncertainty about Greece's debt crisis pressured the euro.
It is unclear, however, how effective new measures would be
in bolstering U.S. growth, given that economic expansion is
slowing despite the central bank's $600 billion bond-buying
programme that ended in June.
Emerging markets are unlikely to undergo the same level of
strain if developed economies falter, Roubini said, citing
higher potential growth, lower levels of debt and more room for
stimulus from policymakers.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by John Stonestreet)