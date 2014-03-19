BRIEF-RIBOMIC plans joint research agreement with Astellas pharma
* Says it plans to enter into joint research agreement with Astellas pharma Inc, regarding R&D of aptamers pharmaceuticals
STOCKHOLM, March 19 Recipharm: * says to list on Stockholm stock exchange * says to raise up to 898 msek, offer comprises a total of 16.8 million shares Link to statement: r.reuters.com/cud77v
* Signs agreement with Lab21 to make SelectMDX liquid biopsy test available in the United Kingdom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces collaboration with Broteio Pharma to develop therapeutic antibody for severe autoimmune diseases