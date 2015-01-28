Jan 28 Recipharm Publ AB :

* Says announces its readiness for serialisation and successful completion of a complex serialisation project for China on behalf of one of its customers

* Recipharm has developed a highly adaptable solution utilising a meticulous and methodical approach proven to ensure full and complete compliance

* Fifty seven serialised batches have already been supplied since February 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)