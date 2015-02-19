BRIEF-BioLineRx prices $25 mln underwritten public offering
* BioLine rx ltd - priced underwritten public offering of about 29.4 million ADSs at public offering price of $0.85 per ads
Feb 19 Recipharm Publ AB
* Q4 sales 873 million SEK (573)
* Q4 operating profit 95 million SEK (54)
* Says proposed share dividend is sek 1.25 per share
* Says proposed share dividend is sek 1.25 per share

* Says in short term we expect limited organic growth and margins will be under some pressure
* Cytosorbents Corp - pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2.2 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.50 per share