UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Feb 13 British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser said it would shortly announce a "modest-sized" acquisition in China.
The buy would be in the area of traditional Chinese medicine, said Reckitt chief executive Rakesh Kapoor on a call with journalists following the company's full-year results on Wednesday.
The company said the acquisition was of a well-recognised brand for the treatment of sore throats, but did not give financial details.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources