LONDON Nov 17 British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser said on Monday a shareholder meeting to approve the demerger of its pharmaceuticals unit would be held on Dec. 11.

The firm said that if the spin off is approved Reckitt shareholders will receive one share in the new company, called Indivior, for each Reckitt share held.

Reckitt said the demerger is expected to complete and Indivior shares commence trading on Dec. 23.

