UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 17 British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser said on Monday a shareholder meeting to approve the demerger of its pharmaceuticals unit would be held on Dec. 11.
The firm said that if the spin off is approved Reckitt shareholders will receive one share in the new company, called Indivior, for each Reckitt share held.
Reckitt said the demerger is expected to complete and Indivior shares commence trading on Dec. 23.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources