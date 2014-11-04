LONDON Nov 4 British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser has picked a name and a chief financial officer (CFO) for the pharmaceuticals unit it expects to split off by the end of the year.

The maker of Durex condoms and Nurofen tablets said on Tuesday the CFO job would go to Cary Claiborne, chief financial officer of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, effective Nov. 10.

Reckitt expects to separate the business before the end of the year, following approval from its shareholders.

The business, which centres around a heroin addiction treatment, is to be called Indivior Plc. Reckitt said the name was a combination of the words "individual" and "endeavor" and embodied the goal of transforming addiction from a human crisis to a treated chronic disease.

Claiborne has also held senior positions at New Generation Biofuels, Osiris Therapeutics, Constellation Energy, Home Depot Corp, MCI and General Electric. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)