LONDON Nov 4 British consumer goods giant
Reckitt Benckiser has picked a name and a chief financial
officer (CFO) for the pharmaceuticals unit it expects to split
off by the end of the year.
The maker of Durex condoms and Nurofen tablets said on
Tuesday the CFO job would go to Cary Claiborne, chief financial
officer of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, effective Nov. 10.
Reckitt expects to separate the business before the end of
the year, following approval from its shareholders.
The business, which centres around a heroin addiction
treatment, is to be called Indivior Plc. Reckitt said the name
was a combination of the words "individual" and "endeavor" and
embodied the goal of transforming addiction from a human crisis
to a treated chronic disease.
Claiborne has also held senior positions at New Generation
Biofuels, Osiris Therapeutics, Constellation Energy,
Home Depot Corp, MCI and General Electric.
