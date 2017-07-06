UK, Norway to lift ban on offshore flights of 2 Super Puma helicopters
LONDON, July 7 Britain and Norway plan to lift a ban on offshore flights using two types of Super Puma helicopters, 17 months after a fatal crash in Norway.
LONDON, July 6 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser downgraded its growth forecast on Thursday after a global cyber attack last month disrupted the manufacture and distribution of its products to customers in multiple markets.
The company said it estimated its like-for-like revenue in the second quarter would fall 2 percent because of the attack, and to a lesser extent changes in tax in India.
It cut its expectations for full-year net like-for-like revenue growth to 2 percent from its previous 3 percent forecast.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton)
LONDON, July 7 Britain and Norway plan to lift a ban on offshore flights using two types of Super Puma helicopters, 17 months after a fatal crash in Norway.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 7 Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday he had not given up on the idea of keeping Britain in the European Union.
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 7 Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after his car required an unscheduled gearbox change, Mercedes said on Friday.