UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 28 Reckitt Benckiser Group has not decided whether to maintain a stake in its shrinking pharmaceuticals business following a spin-off it expects to complete in the next 12 months.
Even though Reckitt is preparing for a spin, it could still end up selling it along the way, its chief financial officer said on Monday.
If the planned spin-off is completed, Shaun Thaxter will be the company's chief executive, and Howard Pien will be its chairman, Reckitt said.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources