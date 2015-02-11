LONDON Feb 11 Reckitt Benckiser Group,
the British consumer goods maker, said 2015 would be similar to
last year, when sales were hurt by a slowdown in emerging
markets.
The maker of Mucinex cold remedies, Durex condoms and Dettol
cleaners reported full-year revenue growth of 4 percent on
Wednesday, in line with its forecasts.
Adjusted net income rose 4 percent, with adjusted earnings
of 230.5 pence per share.
"In 2015, we continue to expect tough market conditions,"
said Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor, forecasting
like-for-like net revenue growth of 4 percent, "and moderate to
'nice' operating margin expansion for the full year".
Reckitt, which recently spun off its pharmaceuticals
business, also announced a new cost-savings program aimed at
saving 100 million to 150 million pounds per year.
