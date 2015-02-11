LONDON Feb 11 Reckitt Benckiser Group, the British consumer goods maker, said 2015 would be similar to last year, when sales were hurt by a slowdown in emerging markets.

The maker of Mucinex cold remedies, Durex condoms and Dettol cleaners reported full-year revenue growth of 4 percent on Wednesday, in line with its forecasts.

Adjusted net income rose 4 percent, with adjusted earnings of 230.5 pence per share.

"In 2015, we continue to expect tough market conditions," said Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor, forecasting like-for-like net revenue growth of 4 percent, "and moderate to 'nice' operating margin expansion for the full year".

Reckitt, which recently spun off its pharmaceuticals business, also announced a new cost-savings program aimed at saving 100 million to 150 million pounds per year. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London)