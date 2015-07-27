UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
LONDON, July 27 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser increased its full-year net revenue and margin targets on Monday, after posting a better-than-expected second quarter performance.
The maker of Durex condoms, dettol disinfectant and nurofen painkillers, said that in the six months to June 30 sales rose 5 percent on a like-for-like basis, which excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions, disposals and discontinued operations.
The firm said the outcome was broad-based by geography, consumer health and hygiene led, and aided by a favourable flu season.
Sales on that basis had also risen 5 percent in the first quarter.
Analysts on average had been expecting first half growth of 4.6 percent, according to a company compiled consensus.
Reckitt Benckiser's adjusted operating margin rose 160 basis points to 21.9 percent in the first half.
The group is now targeting full year like-for-like net revenue growth of 4-5 percent and second half moderate to "nice" adjusted operating margin expansion.
It was previously forecasting 4 percent like-for-like sales growth. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
