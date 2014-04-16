LONDON, April 16 Reckitt Benckiser Group on Wednesday reported a 4 percent rise in like-for-like sales at constant currency rates, excluding its shrinking pharmaceuticals business, and said it was on track to achieve its full-year targets.

The company also said its strategic review of the pharmaceuticals business, which sells the heroine addiction drug Suboxone, was progressing well and that a capital markets solution was emerging "as a strong option".

The maker of Lysol disinfectant and Durex condoms is aiming for 2014 revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent and an operating margin expansion that ranges from flat to moderately higher.

