LONDON, April 16 Reckitt Benckiser Group
on Wednesday reported a 4 percent rise in like-for-like sales at
constant currency rates, excluding its shrinking pharmaceuticals
business, and said it was on track to achieve its full-year
targets.
The company also said its strategic review of the
pharmaceuticals business, which sells the heroine addiction drug
Suboxone, was progressing well and that a capital markets
solution was emerging "as a strong option".
The maker of Lysol disinfectant and Durex condoms is aiming
for 2014 revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent and an operating
margin expansion that ranges from flat to moderately higher.
