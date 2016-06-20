LONDON, June 20 Consumer goods group Reckitt
Benckiser has temporarily licensed the K-Y brand of
personal lubricants in the United Kingdom to a British unit of
Germany's Stada, a UK watchdog said on Monday.
The move clears the way for Reckitt Benckiser's purchase of
the brand from Johnson & Johnson to close.
The UK Competition and Markets Authority said last year that
the acquisition of K-Y by Reckitt, which already owns the Durex
brand, could reduce competition for personal lubricants and lead
to higher prices. It required Reckitt to license the brand for
eight years, to give competitors time to develop rival products.
The agency said on Monday that Reckitt agreed to license K-Y
in Britain to over-the-counter medicine maker Thornton & Ross,
which was bought by German generic drugmaker Stada in 2013.
