LONDON, June 20 Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has temporarily licensed the K-Y brand of personal lubricants in the United Kingdom to a British unit of Germany's Stada, a UK watchdog said on Monday.

The move clears the way for Reckitt Benckiser's purchase of the brand from Johnson & Johnson to close.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority said last year that the acquisition of K-Y by Reckitt, which already owns the Durex brand, could reduce competition for personal lubricants and lead to higher prices. It required Reckitt to license the brand for eight years, to give competitors time to develop rival products.

The agency said on Monday that Reckitt agreed to license K-Y in Britain to over-the-counter medicine maker Thornton & Ross, which was bought by German generic drugmaker Stada in 2013.

