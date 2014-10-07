UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 7 Woodford Investment Management, the fund firm run by one of Britain's most high-profile fund managers, Neil Woodford, said on Tuesday it had sold its Reckitt Benckiser shares on valuation grounds.
The fund had 1.5 percent of its 2.7 billion pounds ($4.34 billion) in assets in Reckitt stock at the end of August.
Woodford, who left Invesco Perpetual earlier this year to set up his own company, had been a shareholder in the company for over a decade, the money manager said in a blog post.
"We continue to view Reckitts as a great business with a very strong management team and an excellent product line-up," it said.
"Such a high quality business deserves a high market rating but the shares have recently become too expensive to continue to justify their position in the portfolio." ($1 = 0.6223 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources