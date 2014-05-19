LONDON May 19 Reckitt Benckiser Group
said on Monday its pharmaceuticals unit plans to develop a nasal
spray that would treat overdoses of heroin and some prescription
painkillers.
Reckitt, better known for its consumer products like Durex
condoms, said it entered into an agreement with AntiOp Inc to
co-develop the spray, with the option to buy all rights to it
upon receipt of regulatory and marketing approval.
Currently, the standard medical protocol for treating
overdoses from opioid painkillers or heroin is an injection of
the medicine naloxone. The product under development would
deliver naloxone in a nasal spray, which would be easier for
family or caregivers to administer.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)