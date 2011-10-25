LONDON Oct 25 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser cautioned of slower growth ahead due to a number of one-off effects as the company matched forecasts with a 9 percent rise in third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

The maker of Cillit Bang cleaners and Nurofen painkillers said growth will slow as it laps an acquisition made late last year and a buyback of distribution rights in its pharmaceuticals business and also anticipates a more normal flu season.

The company, which also makes Air Wick air fresheners, Vanish fabric cleaners and Finish dishwash products, reported that third-quarter earnings rose 9 percent to 63.9 pence a share, in line with a company-complied consensus of 63.8 pence.

Reckitt said it was well positioned to achieve its 2011 targets of a 12 percent rise in net revenue and a 10 percent rise in net income growth, both at constant exchange rates.

