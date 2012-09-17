LONDON, Sept 17 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is appointing Smith & Nephew's Adrian Hennah as its new chief financial officer from end-December 2012 to replace Liz Doherty who is stepping down from her role.

Hennah is currently chief financial officer at the medical devices group and has held this role since 2006, and before that has worked for engineer Invensys, pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline and also audit and consultancy group PWC.

Reckitt Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor said on Monday that Hennah's global experience in the health care industry will be very valuable as Reckitt expands its health and hygiene brands, such as Nurofen and Dettol, internationally and particularly in emerging markets.

Doherty has been in her position at Reckitt for the past two years, and will stay on until March 2013 to ensure a smooth transition.

"Liz and I have agreed that Reckitt Benckiser's and her way of working are not as well matched as either of us would like, and now is the right time for her to move to a new opportunity," Kapoor said in a statement

Smith & Nephew said that the search for a successor to Hennah is underway.