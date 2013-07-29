LONDON, July 29 British consumer goods group
Reckitt Benckiser reported a 6 percent rise in first half
sales and said it expected revenue growth at the top end of
guidance for the full-year.
The maker of Nurofen painkillers and Cillit Bang cleaners on
Monday said first half sales rose 6 percent on a constant
exchange rate to 5 billion pounds ($7.69 billion), with adjusted
earnings up 7 percent to 118.3 pence a share.
Those figures compared with company-compiled forecasts of
5.09 billion pounds and 118.75 pence respectively.
Reckitt said it was confident of achieving full-year group
revenue growth at the upper end of a 5 to 6 percent range. The
firm also said it continued to see strong patient and doctor
preference for the film version of its heroin addiction drug
Suboxone over tablets.