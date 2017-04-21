PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 21 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.
The maker of Durex condoms, Lysol spray and Nurofen tablets said on Friday sales rose 15 percent in the first quarter to 2.64 billion pounds ($3.38 billion).
But excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, acquisitions and disposals, sales were flat, as increases in developing markets and in the hygiene business were not enough to offset declines in Europe and in the home products business.
Still, the company said growth should improve over the course of the year, and it expected to hit its target for full-year sales growth of 3 percent.
($1 = 0.7806 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.