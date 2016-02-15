LONDON Feb 15 Consumer goods maker Reckitt
Benckiser Group posted stronger-than-expected full-year
sales on Monday, helped by its focus on faster-growing consumer
health products.
The maker of Mucinex cold medicine, Nurofen tablets and
Durex condoms, which has been pouring resources into such
consumer health products, said like-for-like sales rose 6
percent in the full year, versus analysts' expectations for a
rise of 5.3 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.
In October, Reckitt forecast a gain of 5 percent, which was
slightly above a prior forecast of between 4 and 5 percent.
Net revenue was 8.87 billion pounds ($13 billion), above an
average analyst estimate of 8.81 billion.
Reckitt said it expects to deliver another year of growth
and margin expansion despite the macroeconomic environment
remaining tough. It forecast like-for-like net revenue growth of
4 to 5 percent and for its operating margin to expand at a
"moderate" rate in the medium term.
($1 = 0.6887 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David
Holmes)