* Q1 revenues 2.52 bln stg vs forecast 2.47 bln
* Growth driven by U.S. flu season, Dettol and Lysol sales
* Pharma business up 19 pct, ahead of forecasts
By Rosalba O'Brien
LONDON, April 22 A severe U.S. cold and flu
season helped Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of Strepsils
lozenges and Mucinex decongestant, to beat first-quarter revenue
expectations.
The consumer health and hygiene group said on Monday net
revenues rose 7 percent to 2.52 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) in
the three months ended March, compared with analysts' average
forecast of 2.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
An intense North American flu season has pushed up demand
for hospitals, pharmacies and makers of cold remedies. Swiss
drugmaker Roche said on April 11 worldwide sales of its
Tamiflu prescription drug leapt 84 percent in the first quarter.
Roche warned, however, that bumper Tamiflu sales would not
last and demand had tapered off significantly since the end of
February.
Deutsche Bank analysts said there was more to Reckitt's
growth than a temporary flu boost, though.
"Although the flu season undeniably helped Q1 sales
performance, it is the non-flu related areas of the portfolio
that were more impressive," they said.
"The home and hygiene products comfortably produced their
best life-for-like in many quarters and to a level last seen
when market growth rates and the competitive environment were
more favourable, sometime in early 2008."
The hygiene sector grew 9 percent on a like-for-like basis,
driven by sales of Dettol and Lysol disinfectant, Reckitt said.
The group, which also makes household cleaning products such
as Cillit Bang, has been shifting its focus to the
faster-growing health and hygiene sector. It is also targeting
emerging markets and wants them to make up half its sales by
2015, compared with 44 percent currently.
Reckitt remained bullish on emerging markets, where some
consumer goods companies have seen signs of slowing growth.
Chief executive Rakesh Kapoor acknowledged on a call with
analysts that "there could be a slowdown", but said overall the
business continued to perform well, highlighting brands such as
Vanish cleaner in Brazil and Durex condoms in China.
Reckitt's pharmaceuticals business, which makes most of its
profit from buprenorphine drugs to wean addicts off heroin, rose
19 percent on a like-for-like basis, well ahead of analyst
expectations and boosted by new dosage launches.
U.S. regulators gave the go-ahead for two generic versions
of Reckitt's buprenorphine Suboxone drug earlier this year,
which had been expected after it went off-patent in 2009.
The early impact of the generic tablets on its sales was in
line with expectations, Reckitt said, with the tablets taking
around 10 percent market share since their March launch.
Reckitt maintained its group revenue growth forecast for
2013 of between 5 and 6 percent.
"We expect continued challenging market conditions but
nonetheless we remain confident that we can achieve our full
year targets," the company said.
Shares in Reckitt, which hit a record high of 4,812 pence in
March, were flat at around 4,713 pence in early trading.