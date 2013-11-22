LONDON Nov 22 Reckitt Benckiser Group
has hired Morgan Stanley to advise on its options for its
shrinking pharmaceuticals unit, according to two sources
familiar with the matter.
The British consumer goods company said last month it was
examining options for the business, which sells a heroin
addiction medicine and could fetch over 2 billion pounds ($3.24
billion) in a sale, according to analysts.
All options -- including selling the business, spinning it
off, trading it or keeping it -- are still on the table, said
the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is
private.
A spokesman for Reckitt Benckiser declined to comment.
Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to comment.
Reckitt is shifting its focus toward its higher-growth
consumer health business, which includes Durex condoms and
Nurofen pain relief tablets. The company also owns Lysol and
Dettol disinfectants and Cillit Bang cleaners.
Analysts' valuations for the pharmaceuticals business range
from about 2 billion pounds to 5.5 billion pounds, as the future
sales potential of the drug, called Suboxone, remains uncertain.
Reckitt sells Suboxone as a film that dissolves in the mouth
to treat addiction to opioids like heroin, but its sales are
falling amid competition from cheaper, generic versions of the
medicine in pill form.
The United States accounts for more than three quarters of
Suboxone's sales, which fell 14 percent to 191 million pounds in
the third quarter.
Morgan Stanley advised Reckitt on its $482 million deal in
February to sell some Bristol-Myers Squibb products in
Latin America and its $1.4 billion deal last November to buy
vitamin maker Schiff Nutrition.