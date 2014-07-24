July 24 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

* RB announces £100m investment in research and development

* Announced it will invest £100m in its consumer health research and development operations with creation of a state of art centre of scientific excellence to be based in UK

* Investment will both secure long term future of existing operations and 1,200 jobs in Hull; create new opportunities

* Expects building work to start early in 2015, new centre of technical expertise to be fully operational by early 2018