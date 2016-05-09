May 9 Recomm Co Ltd :

* Says it will set up JV with Hikari Tsushin in Tokyo on June 1

* Says the JV will be engaged in sales of electric power service

* Says Recomm and Hikari Tsushin will hold 51 percent and 49 percent stake in JV respectively

Source text in Japanese:985.so/yBy4

