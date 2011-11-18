* H1 pretax profit 3.7 mln stg vs 7 mln stg year ago

* Client numbers at end-Sept 43 vs 46 in March

Nov 18 Record Plc said a fall in its assets under management equivalent and client numbers saw pretax profit nearly halve for the first half, as the British currency management company faced challenges to gain acceptance for its products.

The company's assets under management equivalent at the end of the first half was $28.9 billion, down 8 percent from a year ago as clients continued to withdraw money on the back of poor performance.

Record said it lost the second largest dynamic hedging client in early November.

The company manages currency fluctuations by either neutralising or profiting from movements in foreign exchange markets, not the underlying assets, which means its assets under management are referred to as "equivalent".

For the six months ended Sept. 30, pretax profit was 3.7 million pounds ($5.8 million), compared with 7.0 million pounds a year ago.

Net client inflows fell 63 percent to $1.0 billion, while client numbers fell to 43 from 46 at the end of March.

Record, which plans to focus on the distribution of its expanded product range, said it would launch the currency momentum and currency value products by the end of the financial year, giving it a suite of eight products.

The company's shares, which have lost more than half their value over the last six months, closed at 14 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 31 million pounds. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)