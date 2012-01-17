(Adds details)
* Q3 AuME $25.4 bln vs $28.9 bln in Q2
* Says AuME at Dynamic Hedging reduced by $2.0 bln
Jan 17 British currency management company
Record Plc said its third-quarter assets under
management equivalents (AuME) fell 12 percent from the previous
quarter due to loss of its second largest dynamic hedging client
in November.
The company said on Tuesday AuME at its dynamic hedging
business reduced by $2.0 billion after its largest client
restructured their programme, while the second largest client
client terminated the deal. Total AuME were $25.4 billion at
end-December, compared with $28.9 billion at Sept. 30.
Record had earlier said it faced challenges to gain
acceptance for its products and reported a fall in its
first-half profits.
The company, however, said it saw a number of enquiries for
passive hedging in Continental Europe, particularly Switzerland,
and for dynamic hedging in the UK.
"Although the quarter has seen an overall decline in AuME,
we continue to believe we are well positioned to secure further
hedging mandates in the current financial year," Chief Executive
James Wood-Collins said in a statement.
The company manages currency fluctuations by either
neutralising or profiting from movements in foreign exchange
markets, not the underlying assets, which means its assets under
management are referred to as "equivalent".
Record shares, which have lost nearly half their value over
the last three months, closed at 12.875 pence on Monday on the
London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 30 million
pounds ($46 million).
($1 = 0.6524 British pounds)
