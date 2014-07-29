BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
MILAN, July 29 Italian pharmaceutical company Recordati posted an 18 percent rise in first-half net profit to 83 million euros ($111.5 million) boosted by rising sales.
The Milan-based company said revenues rose 6 percent to 507.6 million euros.
Net debt stood at 211 million euros down from 229 million euros at the end of March.
($1 = 0.7443 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will release changes to their healthcare bill on Monday, a top lawmaker said, in hopes of winning passage for the legislation later this week, and eventually, in the Senate.
* Says Tessarolo has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Cipher, effective April 17, 2017