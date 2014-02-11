MILAN Feb 11 Italian pharmaceutical group Recordati said on Tuesday 2013 net profit rose 12.8 pct to 133.7 million euros ($182.5 million).

The company said it expected sales of more than 1 billion euros and net income of more than 150 million euros for 2014.

It forecast revenues between 1.05 and 1.1 billion euros in 2015, with net income as a percentage of sales in line with that expected for 2014. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)