BRIEF-Tesaro reports Niraparib phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial secondary endpoint results
* Tesaro announces presentation of niraparib phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial secondary endpoint results during SGO
MILAN Feb 11 Italian pharmaceutical group Recordati said on Tuesday 2013 net profit rose 12.8 pct to 133.7 million euros ($182.5 million).
The company said it expected sales of more than 1 billion euros and net income of more than 150 million euros for 2014.
It forecast revenues between 1.05 and 1.1 billion euros in 2015, with net income as a percentage of sales in line with that expected for 2014. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Tesaro announces presentation of niraparib phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial secondary endpoint results during SGO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB(EXP)' rating to Humana Inc.'s (HUM) planned offering of senior unsecured notes, likely in a mix of 10- and 30-year maturities approximating $1 billion. The ratings are equivalent to Fitch's ratings on HUM's outstanding senior unsecured notes. The Outlook on HUM's 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is Stable. Fitch anticipates HUM using the proceeds from the planned issue
* FY profit attributable to equity holders HK$1.91 billion, 7.6% higher