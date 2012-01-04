* Recruit says buys Advantage Resourcing US, Europe ops

* Says paid $410 mln for the two temp agencies

* Looking to expand overseas, has made two previous US purchases

* Chose not to buy Advantage's Japan business (Adds detail, background)

TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Recruit Co has paid $410 million to buy two temporary staffing agencies in the U.S. and Europe from buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management , the human resources company said, as it seeks to expand overseas.

The buyout marks Recruit's third foreign deal since 2010 as it looks beyond a domestic market hurt by a struggling economy and an ageing population.

Recruit, also known for its publishing business, bought Advantage Resourcing America and Advantage Resourcing Europe in the Netherlands, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It declined to buy Advantage Resourcing's Japanese operations, however. Sources have told Reuters that Cerberus, which owned Advantage Resourcing through a joint fund with Morgan Stanley, wants to sell this part of the business as well.

"We already have a presence in Japan so we did not buy the Japanese business," a Recruit spokesman said.

Cerberus and Morgan Stanley invested in the Japanese operations, then known as Goodwill Group, in 2008.

Recruit bought U.S. peer CSI Companies in 2010 and Staffmark Holdings last year.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)